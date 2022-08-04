Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid launch of Police Command Control Centre

Telangana CM KCR will inaugurate the Police Command Control Center which has been built by the Telangana Government. At 1.16 pm, the Chief Minister will dedicate it to the nation.



In this background, there is a possibility of traffic restrictions on Banjara Hills roads from 12 noon to 4.30 pm, police said.

He said there is a possibility of traffic jam on KBR Park-Telangana Bhavan route, Jubilee Hills Checkpost-Filmnagar route, Masabtank-Banjarahills Road No. 12 and Tajkrishna-Masabtank routes.

Hence, police advised motorists to take alternative routes in view of traffic.