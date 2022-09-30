Traffic restrictions in place for KCR's visit to Yadadri

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have announced certain traffic diversions along the Yadadri route at 11 am and 3.30 pm as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to visit Yadadri on Friday.

Traffic will be held or diverted at NGRI Metro Station, Genpac, Uppal X Road, VT Kaman, Toyota, Nalla Chervu Katta, Peerzadiguda X Road, Uppal Bus Depot, Boduppal, Medipally, Chengicherla X Road, CPRI, Narapally, Korremula Y Junction, Mc Donalds, Ghatkesar ORR, Bibinagar, Rajgiri X Road and Yadadri town.

Rachakonda Traffic Police advised the commuters to take a note of above timings and plan their movements accordingly via Ghatkesar to LB Nagar on ORR or ORR Ghatkesar to Kushaiguda, instead of Uppal Ring Road.