Live
Just In
Tragic Accident in Venkataapuram: One Dead, Two Injured as Bike Collides with Tipper
Gadwal: In a tragic incident near the stage area of Venkataapuram village, a tipper carrying soil for the construction of the Bharat Mala road...
Gadwal: In a tragic incident near the stage area of Venkataapuram village, a tipper carrying soil for the construction of the Bharat Mala road collided with a bike. The accident claimed the life of 25-year-old David from Yapadinne village and left two others seriously injured.
The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The tipper involved in the accident was reportedly transporting soil for the ongoing Bharat Mala highway construction project.
Following the incident, David’s grieving relatives, along with local villagers, staged a protest on the road at the accident site, demanding justice and accountability. The protest caused traffic disruptions as villagers sat on the road, insisting on a fair resolution to the incident.
Authorities are yet to issue a statement, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.