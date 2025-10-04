  • Menu
Tragic Shooting Claims Life of Telugu Man in Texas

Tragic Shooting Claims Life of Telugu Man in Texas
A tragic shooting incident in Delton, Texas, has resulted in the death of a Telugu man. Pole Chandrasekhar, a 35-year-old resident of Meerpet Teachers...

A tragic shooting incident in Delton, Texas, has resulted in the death of a Telugu man. Pole Chandrasekhar, a 35-year-old resident of Meerpet Teachers Colony in Hyderabad, had relocated to the United States several years ago, where he was employed at a gas filling station.

The incident occurred on Thursday night while Chandrasekhar was on duty. Reports indicate that an assailant unexpectedly opened fire, fatally injuring him. Local authorities have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

News of Chandrasekhar's death has cast a pall of grief over Meerpet Teachers Colony, with his family left in deep mourning.

