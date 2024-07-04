Train diversions today

Hyderabad: Due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking activities related to the commissioning of the 3rd line in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railways, a few trains will be diverted.

Train no 04121 (Subedarganj-Secunderabad) and train no 04122 (Secunderabad-Subedarganj) will be diverted via Nagpur, Majri, Pimpalkhuti, Mudkhed, Nizamabad, and Secunderabad on July 4 and 6. The eliminated stoppages include Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Kazipet stations.