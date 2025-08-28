Train Services Disrupted in Hyderabad Division Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains across Telangana have caused significant disruptions to train operations in the Hyderabad Division. The South Central Railway (SCR) and DRM Hyderabad have reported diversions, cancellations, and partial cancellations of numerous trains as a result of the inclement weather.

To aid passengers affected by these changes, helpline numbers have been established at several key stations:

- Kacheguda: 90633 18082

- Nizamabad: 97032 96714

- Kamareddy: 92810 35664

- Secunderabad: 040-27786170

Passengers are encouraged to reach out to these helplines for real-time updates on train services and further assistance.