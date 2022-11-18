  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Trainee head constable dies of cardiac arrest in Karimnagar

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

In a tragic incident, a trainee head constable identified as Raja Narender (50) from Warangal, died of a heart attack here on Thursday night.

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a trainee head constable identified as Raja Narender (50) from Warangal, died of a heart attack here on Thursday night.

Narender, who was working with the Parvathagiri police station of Warangal district, was undergoing training in Police Training College here.

When he complained about chest pain, college officials immediately shifted him to Apollo Reach hospital where he breathed his last.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X