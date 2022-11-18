Trainee head constable dies of cardiac arrest in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a trainee head constable identified as Raja Narender (50) from Warangal, died of a heart attack here on Thursday night.

Narender, who was working with the Parvathagiri police station of Warangal district, was undergoing training in Police Training College here.

When he complained about chest pain, college officials immediately shifted him to Apollo Reach hospital where he breathed his last.