Training classes begin for Telangana govt teachers

Tandur: Training classes under the National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) have commenced here on Tuesday. The training is being given to the government teachers up to class eight.

They were told to impact education along with social awareness. Tandur MEO Venkataiah said the training session would continue for a month. "In the first phase, 300 teachers will be trained for five days. Food and snacks are also provided," he said. MEOs from Peddemul and Bashirabad were also present.