Training held for 1.12L teachers across State

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance educational quality and empower educators, around 1,12,882 teachers were trained by the Education Department,...
The initiative covered a total of 25,356 government, local body, TREIS, Model Schools, KGBVs, and URS institutions. To ensure optimal participation and coverage, the training was organised in three phases in a cascade mode, each spanning five days. A total of 1,12,882 teachers and Headmasters out of 1,16,084 completed the training.
According to officials, the training programme was spearheaded by 5,605 resource persons and focused on key areas such as: Enhancing student learning outcomes- Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) for primary classes (1-5) and Learning Improvement Program (LIP) for secondary classes (6-9) innovative teaching-learning methodologies, assessment practices, digital literacy (AI, ICT, IFPs) departmental initiatives, creating a drug-free school environment and adolescent safety and empowerment.