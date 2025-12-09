Training prog conducted for stage-2 returning officers

ADILABAD: District Collector Rajarshi Shah chaired the training programme conducted for stage-2 Returning Officers of the second and third phases of Gram Panchayat elections at the Zilla Parishad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that the role of stage-2 Returning Officers is crucial in the conduct of elections and directed officials to strictly implement the Model Code of Conduct.

As part of the Gram Panchayat elections, stage-2 returning officers were instructed to closely monitor every aspect of the process.

The Collector stated that election staff must complete the conduct of postal ballots and deputy sarpanch elections, and record the results in the T-Poll portal.

He clarified that it is the responsibility of Returning Officers to complete the process as per prescribed proformas and hand over the documents at the reception centre.

He further explained that Returning Officers are responsible for inspecting polling stations, monitoring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct by candidates, recording expenditure details, and supervising polling materials, ballots, and other related aspects.

Polling for the second phase will be held on December 14, and for the third phase on December 17.

The Collector instructed officials to take precautions during counting, assign numbering to polling stations, and set up help desks at centers with more wards to provide information to voters. He advised visiting polling stations a day in advance to check basic facilities such as electricity, toilets, and drinking water.