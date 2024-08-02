Transfer is common, services rendered are permanent - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh attended as the chief guest at the farewell ceremony for Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal, who has been transferred after providing exceptional services for the past eight years as the District Medical and Health Officer of Nagarkurnool district. The event also marked the warm welcome of Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi, who has taken over the responsibilities as the new District Medical and Health Officer.

Speaking at the event, District Collector Badavath Santosh praised Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal for his significant contributions over the past eight years as the District Medical and Health Officer, highlighting his coordination of doctors and staff and the successful implementation of various programs under the district medical and health department. The collector emphasized that transfers are common in an employee’s life, but the services rendered remain remembered forever. He commended Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal services as commendable.



Additional SP Rameshwar, speaking on the occasion, appreciated Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal constant efforts in ensuring medical services reached the people and praised his services.

Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi, the new District Medical and Health Officer, expressed her aspiration to work in her unique style in Serilingampally district, just as she did in Nagarkurnool, and to win the hearts of the people.

In his speech, the honored Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal expressed his gratitude for the support he received over the past eight years in Nagarkurnool district. He mentioned that the district has achieved a top position in the implementation of all health department programs and that serving the people of the district has been a privilege. He specifically noted the cooperation of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed that the services provided during that time will be remembered for life. He thanked the District Collector, officials, medical staff, public representatives, and all the people.



The event concluded with a grand farewell ceremony under the leadership of the District Collector.

The program was attended by Medical College Principal Dr. Ramadevi, Nursing College Principal Gausia, Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, Program Officer Dr. Srinivasulu, DIO Dr. Ravi Naik, Program Officers, General Hospital RMO Dr. Ravishankar, Dr. Narahari, Additional SP Rameshwar, DSP Srinivasulu, IMA President Dr. Chennayya, district officials, program officers, and mandal medical officers.



