Treasury, Opposition spar over who has ‘half knowledge’

Hyderabad: Both the Treasury and Opposition blamed each other of halving ‘half-knowledge’ as both sides strenuously tried to outwit each other during the heated discussion on Budget, which was initiated by former Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday.

As the discussion on Budget by Harish Rao touched the subject of power sector, Rao while countering the allegations of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy described him as the ‘half-knowledge fellow’, later the same phrase was picked up by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bundle up entire BRS. CM felt that while Harish Rao has ‘half-knowledge’ his party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has ‘full-knowledge’, he said with the gesture of a ‘liquor bottle’.

Revanth Reddy was countering the claims of Harish Rao on installation of meters to agricultural pump sets in the State. He said that in contrast to claims of Rao, the previous BRS government signed an agreement on January 4, 2017 to fix meters at distribution transformers within six months. Naming those who were involved in the deal, Revanth Reddy said that Ajay Mishra representing the State government has signed the ‘tripartite agreement’ with DISCOMs and Central government.

“It is nonsensical. The Opposition is misleading the people and hence I am setting the records straight. The former CM KCR entered into an agreement with the Modi government as part of a tripartite agreement to fix the meters within six months. Harish Rao should go through the agreement before making false statements in the house. If Harish Rao has half-knowledge, KCR has full-knowledge,” he said, taking a jibe at BRS chief with a gesture of a bottle.

Earlier Komatireddy Venkat Reddy intervening in the discussion of Harish Rao has alleged that the former BRS government resorted to deception and fooled people and questioned the absence of KCR, who had challenged the State government on July 25 over the budget. “Harish Rao does not have the subject and misleading the house. KCR has failed to react to the Union government’s denial of funds, but challenged the State government on budget, but ironically is nowhere to be seen today,” he said.

In his sharp reaction, Harish Rao described the Minister as a ‘half-knowledge fellow’ causing uproar in Treasury benches. As the uproar continued, the Speaker announced that the statements made by both Harish Rao and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will be expunged.