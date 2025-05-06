Live
Tremor shakes Nirmal district
Highlights
Khanapur: A slight earthquake shook Nirmal district and the neighboring Jagtial district for a few seconds at 6:53 pm on Monday. This caused panic among the people.
As the earthquake shook the objects and household appliances in the houses, women and children in the houses ran out in panic. Although no damage was caused, the earthquake shook the people and the authorities.
