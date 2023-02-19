Tremors felt in Chinthalapalem of Suryapet, no casualties reported

Suryapet: Panic triggered after mild tremors were felt in Chinthalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals in the Suryapet district on Sunday morning.



According to sources, mild tremors occured at 7.25 am for 10 seconds at several villages in Chinthalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals. This triggered panic and people ran out of their homes.

As mild tremors are being reported frequently in Chinthalapalem mandal, the Geographical Survey of India has set up a seismography meter at Pathavellatur in Chinthalapalem mandal.

Officials are expected to reach the spot and check the seismography meter soon.