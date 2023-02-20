Tremors trigger panic

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Tremors were felt in several villages in Chintalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals in Suryapet district in the coastal region of Krishna river on Sunday morning. The earth shook for about 10 seconds and it was measured at as 3.0 magnitude on the seismograph located at Vellaturu village.

Almost all the villages under Pulichintala project area of Huzurnagar constituency experienced them. Panic gripped the people who ran out of their houses to safety. They alleged that deep excavations of limestone deposits by cement industries located on Krishna river belt on either side AP and Telangana border are causing frequent tremors.

They demanded that the government act immediately and put a check to the excavations in the coastal region so as to save the lives of people. It is learnt that tremors occurred at Pulichintala project areas in Andhra Pradesh, such as Jadepalli Thanda and Kanchibodu Thanda in Madipadu.