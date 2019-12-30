Trial run of Sitarama project pumps by January-end: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: The State government has prepared proposals with a cost estimation of Rs 3,500 crore for the barrage across river Godavari at Dummugudem, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The Minister toured the agency villages in Kothagudem district on Monday and launched several development works. Speaking at a meeting held on the day, the Minister said that Dummugudem barrage would ensure availability of nearly 40 tmcft water at all times. The project would address the irrigation needs of farmers in erstwhile Khammam district, he said.



He laid foundation stone for lift irrigation project at Singireddipalli in Pinapaka mandal which will provide irrigation water to 2,054 acres besides laying stones for works of BT roads undertaken at many places in Manuguru.

The Minister also inspected pumphouse works of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project at BG Kothur village and directed the officers to speed up the project works and complete it within the time schedule. Later, addressing a public meeting in Pinapaka, Puvvada said Sitarama project was the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and once completed, Khammam district would be turned into an agricultural hub with thousands of acres coming under cultivation.

He informed that all six pumps were installed to lift water from Sitarama project and by January end, the trial run of two pumps would be conducted. Since Pinapaka Assembly constituency would not be able to get water from the project, five more lift irrigation projects would be planned in the constituency, the Minister informed. At another public meeting conducted in the evening hours in Bhadrachalam, Puvvada informed that as soon as the Yadadri temple's construction works were completed, the Chief Minister would focus on the development of Bhadrachalam temple.

He informed that the issues of podu lands in Vajadu and Venkatapuram areas has already been taken to the notice of Chief Minister and it would be resolved soon. Zilla Parishad Chairman K Kanakaiah, Mahabubabad MP Malothu Kavitha, MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, MLA Rega Kantha Rao, District Library Chairman D Rajender and others accompanied the Minister.