Tribal development at rapid pace: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Bhadrachalam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the State government was striving for the all-round progress of the tribal people in the state.

Addressing the ITDA governing body meeting held here on Friday, he said the government spent crores of rupees for the development of agency areas in the last eight years. He asserted that the tribal areas had seen a large-scale development since the TRS came to power. Top priority was being accorded to their

education and health, in particular, he praised. Explaining the various initiatives and schemes rolled out for the development of tribals, he said not a single death occurred due to seasonal diseases. 'Palle Dawakhanas' were found to be of great use to the tribals who cannot reach towns in time for treatment of their various ailments. The government in time appointed adequate medical staff and was ensuring medicines stock at the centres.

The Minister said the government, while upgrading PHCs and Area Hospitals, was taking steps to increase the bed strength along with oxygen plants which were of immense use during the Covid pandemic peak. He was all praise for the health staff for rendering selfless service round the clock to prevent the Covid deaths in the agency villages.

Ajay Kumar also explained how the tribals were benefiting from Ekalavya Schools. The Mission Bhaghiratha scheme was now catering to the people in the hilly areas to prevent seasonal diseases.

Taking note of the ongoing agitation over the issue of podu lands, he informed the government would resolve the issue soon in the state. It ordered to the forest officers not to harass or trouble the tribals taking up cultivation of Podu lands.