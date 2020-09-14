Tribal hostels should have own buildings: DYFI

Karimnagar: Stating that hostels of Tribal boys and girls should have their own buildings, DYFI district general secretary Tirupati submitted a memorandum to Joint Collector (Local Bodies) Shyam Prasad Lal here on Monday. He requested the JC to take up the construction of hostel buildings.



Tirupati said that SC, ST, BC and Minority students were housed in own building in the town, but tribal students have been living in rented buildings without proper facilities, though land was allotted for the same in Padmanagar.

He also pointed out that land was not allotted for the women's college hostel.

He criticised that the State government had completely failed to build hostel buildings for the tribals as promised and requested to take up the construction of the same immediately.

The DYFI leader said that in the wake of corona spread, the building was vacated following the orders from the Tribal Commissioner as they would not pay rent for the rental buildings. But examination dates were announced for degree and PG students and students were worried about their stay. He demanded the government to build hostel buildings for tribal boys and girls. DYFI district assistant secretary D Naresh Patel, Ravinder Naik, Renuka, Anusha, Lavanya, Uma, Rajitha and others were present on the occasion.