Tribal welfare high on BRS agenda, says Errabelli

Tribal empowerment is high on BRS Government's agenda, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Dayakar Rao along with Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sevalal Maharaj, the spiritual guru of Banjara community, at Palakurthi in Jangaon district on Sunday.





Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone, Errabelli said that the region which also produced Adikavi Palakurthi Somanatha and Saint Poet Bammera Pothana will soon become a tourism hub courtesy Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who sanctioned Rs 100 crore for its development.





"While the earlier governments ignored the tribes' demand 'Maava Naate Maava Raaj' (our village, our rule), KCR who upgraded 3,146 thandas into gram panchayats ensured their self-rule. KCR also increased the quota for STs to 10 per cent from the existing 6 per cent," Errabelli said. Stating that Sevalal Maharaj's teachings are universally accepted, Errabelli said, heaping praise on KCR for organising Sevalal celebrations every year. Although the tribes had asked me to provide 10 guntas land and Rs 10 lakh for the construction of Sevalal temple, I gave them one acre and Rs 10 crore, Errabelli said.





Satyavathi Rathod demanded the Central Government to recognize Lambada language as official under Schedule 8 of Indian Constitution. She thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the quota for STs for the first time in five decades. Referring to the all-round development of Palakurthi constituency, Rathod appealed to people, especially tribes, to back the leadership of Errabelli.





Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha said that except Telangana no other State in the country was striving for the development of tribes. Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik thanked KCR for constructing Adivasi and Banjara buildings in Hyderabad. Former MP Azmeera Sitharam Naik, Guru Bhavuji Singh Bapuji Maharaj and Jangaon district collector Ch Shivalingaiah were among others present. Earlier, a huge procession led by Errabelli was taken out by tribes in the town.



