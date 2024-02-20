Tribal Welfare officer held by ACB for accepting bribe, seizes cash and gold

A tribal welfare officer named Jyoti was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 84,000. Following the arrest, ACB officials conducted a search at Jyoti's residence where they seized a large amount of cash and gold ornaments.

During the search, ACB officials found Rs 65 lakh in cash and four kilograms of gold jewellery at Jyoti's house. It is suspected that the cash and gold ornaments were obtained through corrupt practices.

Jyoti has been arrested by ACB officials and will be produced in court soon to face charges of corruption. The seizure of such a significant amount of cash and gold ornaments has raised suspicions about Jyoti's involvement in other corrupt activities as well. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.