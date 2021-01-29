Tribals should know their rights: MLA Rega Kantha Rao

Kothagudem: Every Adivasi person should know his or her rights, stated Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao. On Friday, he participated in an awareness camp held to educate Adivasis about their rights, at Ilapuram village under Pinapaka mandal in Kothagudem district.

Addressing the tribals, Rega said the many of the Adivasi people living in remote areas of the district have lost on many opportunities as they were unaware of their rights. He appealed to the educated adivasi people to inform their tribes about the tribal rights and help them utilise the schemes that were specifically implemented for their welfare.

Later, Osmania University professors J Musalaiah and Ramaiah, who attended the programme, explained about various rights of tribals and how they should be used.

District Zilla Parishad chairman K Kanakaiah, tribal public representatives, Adivasi organisations leaders and others participated in the programme.

Earlier, the tribal people welcomed the Osmania University professors to the programme. The professors later garlanded the portraits of Komram Bheem and Adivasi leaders.