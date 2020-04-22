Tribals suffer lockdown blues in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: The tribals are facing it hard to survive without work and food during the lockdown imposed after the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the State. These people, mostly living in agency areas of Bhadradri – Kothagudem district, alleged that no officer had visited their villages during the lockdown, and they have no essential commodities.



Majority of the tribal people live in Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem, Cherla, Yellandu, Gundal, Allapally, Manuguru, Pinapaka and other mandals in the district. As per the lockdown norms, they are not allowed to do their work and no weekly markets in villages, where they buy essential items for their families.

Another major issue worrying them is health problems. These people totally depend on RMPs in the villages for any sort of health problems. If anyone fall sick, there are no RMP doctors due to lockdown and the tribals cannot go to other villages or towns due to no-transportation. In this situation, the tribals urged the officials to provide essential commodities and other facilities for them during the lockdown.

Speaking with The Hans India reporter, K Muthammma from Bhattigudem village, Dummagudem mandal, said except 12 kg rice given free at ration shops, there is no help for them. "March, April and May months are good for us as we can earn more by doing field works and others like chilli cutting, beedi leaves collection etc. But we are left penniless," she lamented.

Chandu Lachhu from Cherla mandal said that they did NREGS works in the villages and the government yet to sanction bills. He criticised that the district officials are more focussed on towns and cities and leaving the villagers to their fate.