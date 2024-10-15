Tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on His Jayanti at Retired Employees Association Building

Nagar Kurnool: Today, thebirth anniversary of India’s 11th President, the late Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, was celebrated with reverence at the Nagarkurnool District Government Retired Employees Association building. A floral tribute was paid to his portrait, and the event was marked by speeches highlighting his life and contributions.

Speakers recalled that Dr. Abdul Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, came from a humble background. They said Despite working as a paperboy in his childhood, he pursued education with unwavering dedication and immense hard work. they said His constant reading and exceptional intellect led him to serve in DRDO and ISRO, they said helping India become a country capable of launching satellites into space.

they Said He played a pivotal role in the development of missiles like Agni and Prithvi, earning him the title of “Missile Man,” and significantly contributed to India’s defense system. they Said He was not only an outstanding scientist but also a visionary who inspired the youth to “dream big and achieve them.” they Said His immense love for children and his encouragement to them has led many countries to observe his birthday as World Students’ Day, a matter of great pride for all Indian citizens.

The event was attended by district secretary Sridhar, mandal president Busi Reddy Sudhakar Reddy, secretary Yugandhar Reddy, and other members such as Pandu, Venkat Reddy, Pola Srinu, Veereshalingam, Naran Reddy, and Janaki Ramulu.