TRLD terms Azharuddin’s induction into cabinet unconstitutional

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtriya Lok Dal (TRLD) President and former MLC Kapilavai Dileep Kumar on Tuesday demanded the immediate suspension of cricketer-turned-politician Mohd Azharuddin’s appointment as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, calling it “unconstitutional” and a violation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct.

Addressing a press conference at Somajiguda Press Club, he alleged that the move aims to influence around 1.2 lakh Muslim voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency, where a by-election is underway. He urged the Governor of Telangana, the Chief Election Commissioner, and the Chief Electoral Officer to suspend Azharuddin’s appointment and restrict his movement in the constituency until polling concludes.

Dileep Kumar also announced the launch of the second phase of the Saamajika Chaitanya Rath Yatra from Karimnagar on November 13, covering several northern districts before concluding in Adilabad on November 17.

The yatra seeks to unite SC, ST and BC communities for greater political empowerment. TRLD National Women’s President K Indira expressed condolences to road accident victims in Chevella and demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for bereaved families.