Trouble brewing in RR BRS

Rangareddy: The sectarian differences between the new and former leaders in BRS party are at their peak. Within the joint Rangareddy district group, fights in the BRS party are continuing for quite some time.

Now the group differences in the district has come out once again in form of no confidence motion against municipal chairpersons and vice chairpersons in respective areas. At one hand, there is a class war between the freshers and seniors in the party, and in the other there is no reconciliation between the leaders.

In Chevella constituency, present MLA Kale Yadaiah and ex-MLA KS Ratnam are having group wars. They are divided into two groups and each group has been claiming that BRS party leadership will give them MLA ticket in upcoming assembly elections. In Rajendranagar, MLA Prakash Goud and MP Ranjith Reddy are alleged to have differences.

Ranjith Reddy is expecting to get MLA ticket from Rajendranagar in upcoming assembly elections. Ranjith Reddy, who is a MP, is trying to contest as MLA from Rajendranagar. In Maheshwaram, State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former MLA Thigala Krishna Reddy have had differences for quite sometime.

Also, internal group wars are going on between MLA Mahesh Reddy and senior leaders Manohar Reddy in Parigi constituency. It is not known to what extent the leaders are benefiting from these quarrels, but experts say that it will create confusion and hardships for the BRS party leadership.