Trouble brewing in TG Cong as party netas begin jockeying for RS tickets

Hyderabad: Unrest is mounting among Telangana Congress leaders amid reports that the party high command is inclined to allocate one of the two upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from the state to senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and the second to another OC (Open Category) candidate. Of course, Singhvi also belongs to the Open Category.

Meanwhile, reports from Delhi suggest that the party high command is considering taking both Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana under its direct discretion. As per these indications, one seat may go to Singhvi, while the other could be allotted to an All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson.

Although the Congress has not officially finalised the nominees, the circulating “feelers” have triggered dissatisfaction within the state party ranks.

Several Congress leaders have reportedly been expressing their unhappiness privately, questioning the rationale behind the reported allocation pattern. The discontent is particularly visible among leaders from Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women leaders, who feel overlooked.

The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections is expected to be issued on February 26 by the Election Commission of India (ECI), with nominations set to commence the same day. The last date for filing nominations is March 6. Despite the approaching deadline, the party has yet to officially announce its candidates.

According to party sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud are likely to travel to Delhi on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the Chief Minister’s schedule, to hold consultations with the party high command and finalise the Rajya Sabha nominees.

BC leaders have been voicing strong objections, asserting that there would be little justification for conducting a caste survey and promising 42 per cent reservations for BCs if the party fails to allocate at least one Rajya Sabha seat to a BC candidate. They feel the leadership should consider aspirants from all communities rather than limiting representation to specific sections.

With lobbying intensifying, several aspirants are reportedly camping in Delhi, while others are in close touch with the Chief Minister and the TPCC chief in Hyderabad, seeking to secure the coveted nomination.

Meanwhile, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy is in Delhi batting for senior leader V Hanumantha Rao (BC) and former TPCC working president Jetti Kusuma Kumar (OC-Kamma), urging the party high command to allocate one ticket to either of them.