TRS, BJP activists clash during Bandi's yatra

Gadwal: On the fifth day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar faced stiff resistance from TRS party activists at Batladinne crossroad in Vemula village of Itikyala mandal in the district on Monday.

As part of the Praja Sagrama Yatra, Bandi started his 5th day walkathon from Vemula village in Itikyaa mandal and he was supposed to pass through Batladinne, Shabad and rest at Udandapur village. However, as soon as the padayatra began, the BJP state president had to face resistance from the TRS party activists at Vemula, who raised slogans and tried to interrupt the BJP leaders. But the police who received the information swung into action and tried to disperse the TRS and BJP activists.

After walking for two kilometers once again the TRS party activists tried to restrict Bandi Sanjay's padayatra near Batladine cross road. Here, both the TRS and BJP party activists raised slogans and counter slogans of Zindabad and down-down which led to a tension between the members of both the parties who later resorted to physical clashes and later both the warring parties pushed each other and even went to the extent of physical blows and stone pelting. In the ensuing clashes between the TRS and BJP party activists one of the TRS activists Anji was injured and was later shifted to hospital for treatment. However, the alert police acted swiftly and resorted to mild lathi-charge and dispersed both the warring groups and ensured peace and later on Bandi Sanjay continued his padayatra for two more kilometers and decided to rest for lunch at Shabad village in the agriculture fields.

Later, while speaking at a public meeting in Shabad, Bandi Sanjay slammed the TRS for resorting to physical attacks on the peacefully walking BJP activists. "The BJP party will not cow down to such cowardly attacks by the TRS party members. When we are going into the villages to meet the people to know their problems and issues faced, the TRS party is getting frightened. They are showing their true colours of suppression and resorting to 'goondaism' and 'rowdyism' and attacking us with stones. The people are watching all this and very soon they will teach a befitting lesion to them," said the BJP state president. He questioned as to what wrong the BJP is doing and why the TRS party is attacking them.

"Is it wrong to do padayatra and meet the people to know their problems and expose the failures of the State government," asked Sanjay.

On the fifth day, the BJP state president decided to rest at Udandapur village at night and is expected to restart his yatra from Udandapur to Yelkur and from there to Maldakal mandal. It is also learnt that the BJP is planning to hold a huge public meeting in Gadwal on April 21. The BJP president slammed the TRS government and KCR for publicising the health schemes and said if the government had really installed advanced healthcare, why the people of Gadwal and surrounding region are still going to the neighboring State for advanced healthcare. This government is only doing lip service and claiming tall for its petty services. The BJP president alleged that the TRS has failed to complete the canal works of Nettampad and left various irrigation projects under RDS incomplete because of which the people of Itikyala and other mandals are today facing tough time due to lack of irrigation waters. He also said while the Narendera Modi government is providing free ration and housing the TRS is looting the people by hiking the prices of electricity and not even taken steps to reduce the prices of petrol and disease by cutting the taxes on the fuels. Very soon the people will put an end to this TRS party's atrocious rule and BJP will come to power in the state in the next elections, predicated the BJP leader.