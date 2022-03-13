TRS cadre greets MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on her birthday in an innovative way

Amid TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's birthday today i.e March 13, fans and TRS activists are sending innovative greetings in various places. Chinnu Goud of TRS party greeted her by displaying pink flags with Kavitha's photos on ten boats in the sea near Atmalingam at Mahabaleshwara Temple on the shores of the Arabian Sea.







On the other hand, a man posted a 12-foot poetic figure with 18,000 coins on the floor at the Nizamabad Bhoomareddy Function Hall expressing his affection by writing "Happy Birthday Kavitakka." However, a case was registered against the TRS leaders who invented the MLC Kavitha's Flexi on Charminar.



Meanwhile, Puppala Radha Krishna President of TRS Mughalpura Division, along with another leader, Manikonda Vijaya Kumar unveiled a flexi on Charminar on Saturday. Security personnel noticed this and immediately removed the flexi. Charminar Conservator Rajeshwari said it was against the rules to unveil flexies on a historic building. A case has been registered against the two leaders as per her complaint.

The finance minister Harish Rao wished Kalvakuntla Kavitha on her birthday through his Twitter handle by writing, "heartiest birthday wishes."







