TRS cadre protests across the state against centre's decision to hike LPG prices

TRS Party Working President KT Ramarao's call to hold protests against the increased gas prices has received a big response across Telangana. Protest programs against Prime Minister Modi were organised on a large scale in all mandals and urban centers. They expressed their anger against the Modi government by putting firewood on the gas stoves and burnt Modi effigies.



They demanded an immediate reduction in the increased prices, which have become a heavy burden on the poor. In those programs, TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party presidents and activists participated in protest activities everywhere.

TRS president, MLC Shambhipur Rajugaru attended the protest held with empty gas cylinders and flags at Gandimaisamma Chowrasta in Qutbullapur constituency and MLA Vivekananda also protested in Chintal and demanded to reduce the prices of LPG cylinder.