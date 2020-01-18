TRS candidate vows to be accessible

Pargi: Mukunda Ashok, 15th ward councilor candidate from TRS, held election campaign on Friday. He promised people of the ward that he would strive for development if elected to power.

His followers expressed confidence on Mukunda Ashok winning with a big majority. The candidate assured that he would be in reach to the people round-the-clock and address their problems.

He asked voters to vote for car symbol. Senior TRS leaders Praveen Kumar Reddy, Gadi Singapur Sapranch Ashok Vardhan Reddy, Puduru ZPTC Meghamala, TRS leaders Naresh, Nagesh, Ashok and Jameel were present.