TRS celebrates Rythu Bandhu success across Rangareddy

Rangareddy: As a part of long-week celebrations of Rythu Bandhu success in the State, grand celebrations were held across the Rangareddy district on Monday. The celebrations were held in Maheshwaram, Shadnagar, Keshampet, Shabad and other constituencies.

In Maheshwaram, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy participated in a rally of bullock carts and tractors along with the farmers. The Minister also drove tractor as part of Rythu Bandhu celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Telangana stands at the top of charts when it comes to the implementation of schemes for the welfare of the agriculture sector.

She said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has introduced various schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and also built the Kaleshwaram Project which widely provides water for irrigation in the State. The government is crediting Rs 5,000 per acre into the farmers' bank accounts before beginning of every crop season, she added.

Former MLA Krishnareddy, District Rythu Bandhu president Lakshma Reddy, Municipal Chairman, Councillors and others were preset.

Similarly, MLA Anjaiah Yadav took part in Rythu Bandhu celebrations held in Kothur, Nandigama and Shadnagar. On this occasion, farmers held a huge rally with tractors and bullock carts from Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple to the market yard In Shadnagar. ZP Vice Chairman Ita Ganesh, MPP Idris and others were present.

The celebrations were also held at Shabad under the auspices of MLA Yadaiah and ZPTC Avinash Reddy and at Keshampet under the auspices of Keshampet MPP Ravinder Yadav.