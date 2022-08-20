TRS chief seeks CPI support for Munugodu by-poll

Hyderabad: TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday held discussions with CPI leaders. It is reported that KCR held discussions with CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy and Palla Venkat Reddy for about two hours on Friday night.

KCR requested them for their support to TRS in Munugodu by-election and the latter assured the CM of extending their support to the TRS in all elections in Telangana.

It is believed that the CPI leaders has agreed to the CM's request to attend the public meeting in Munugodu. CPI State assistant secretary Palla Venkat Reddy reportedly will attend the TRS Munugodu meeting.

According to sources, the CPI leaders will review the topics that were discussed with the CM on Saturday and would declare their decision at a press meet later in the day.