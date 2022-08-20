  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TRS chief seeks CPI support for Munugodu by-poll

TRS chief seeks CPI support for Munugodu by-poll
x

TRS chief seeks CPI support for Munugodu by-poll

Highlights

TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday held discussions with CPI leaders. It is reported that KCR held discussions with CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy and Palla Venkat Reddy for about two hours on Friday night.

Hyderabad: TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday held discussions with CPI leaders. It is reported that KCR held discussions with CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy and Palla Venkat Reddy for about two hours on Friday night.

KCR requested them for their support to TRS in Munugodu by-election and the latter assured the CM of extending their support to the TRS in all elections in Telangana.

It is believed that the CPI leaders has agreed to the CM's request to attend the public meeting in Munugodu. CPI State assistant secretary Palla Venkat Reddy reportedly will attend the TRS Munugodu meeting.

According to sources, the CPI leaders will review the topics that were discussed with the CM on Saturday and would declare their decision at a press meet later in the day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X