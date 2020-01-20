TRS, Congress locked in a keen tussle in Jangaon

Jangaon: A fierce battle is in the offing between the two arch rivals - TRS and the Congress – to hoist their flag on Jangaon, said to be the second capital region of the Kalyani Chalukyas in the 11th century. During the Nizam-era, it was Tahsildar designate, who looked after the local administration of Jangaon. He was assisted by a five-member committee consisting of eminent local personalities selected by the Nizam government. The town was in the hands of the Committee from 1935 to 1952 until the first local body elections were held in the town that divided into 14 wards. Koduri Jagannatha Reddy and Peddi Narayana were the first chairman and vice chairman.



The town which is located on the Secunderabad-Vijayawada Railway line; and Hyderabad-Bhoopalaptnam (National Highway-163) witnessed a steady growth in the population. The population of the town is about 52,408 (2011 Census) against the 13,000 in 1952. In 2014 election to the Jangaon municipality, the TRS wrested power. Gadipally Premalatha Reddy was elected as the chairperson. She was the first woman to head the Jangaon municipality.

Lack of drinking water supply and poor sanitation are the two major problems faced by the denizens in the town. Even though the revenue accrued by the Jangaon municipality is over Rs 9.91 crore per annum, it's apparent that the town didn't witness the development in proportion to the population growth. The town has 19 slums, 17.5 kilometers internal road and 105.60 km drainage. The main source of the drinking water supplied to the town is the reservoir near Chittekodur constructed in 2005.

Although the TRS has won Jangaon Assembly constituency in last two elections 2014 and 2018 defeating former TPCC President Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who won thrice in a row (1999, 2004 and 2009), the election to municipality is poised interestingly.

Interestingly, the former municipal chairperson Gadipally Premalatha Reddy, who was with the TRS until recently, has joined the BJP and she is contesting from 18th ward. While the Congress is spearheaded by Jangaon DCC President Janga Raghava Reddy, the TRS had a jolt in the run up to election with the local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy is down with ill-health.

It's said that the Congress has its drawback due to lack of coordination between Janga Raghava Reddy and Ponnala Lakshmaiah. It's alleged that Raghava Reddy handpicked the nominees ignoring the followers of Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

On the other hand, BJP and Left parties are trying hard to make their presence felt in the contest. The municipal chairperson post is reserved for the women general category.