TRS dares Kishan Reddy to bring ITIR to Telangana

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was shamelessly speaking lies, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Saturday demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party leader as to what he would do for the Telangana state which was backward in the tourism sector.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Government Whip Balka Suman took pot shots at the Union Minister for his criticism of TRS government. Stating that Kishan Reddy's yatra was a failure yatra, Errabelli alleged that the Union Minister was telling all lies, instead of implementing the promises made in the Reorganisation Act.

"The Centre has shamelessly said that there is no scope for a coach factory in Kazipet, Bayyaram Steel Factory, Tribal University in Mulugu and in this scenario, why should people support the BJP?" asked the Minister. The Centre failed during Corona pandemic times and the State government performed exceptionally well. But, Kishan Reddy was not talking about this, he added.

Suman said that Kishan Reddy was going down to the level of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. Kishan Reddy had nothing to talk, hence he was focusing on family politics. Releasing a list of names of the leaders, he said that there were many leaders in BJP who were continuing the family politics.

"BJP means sale and TRS means belief. The BJP has been selling government-owned organisations, but the TRS government gave a contract worth Rs 25,000 crore to organisations like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. The Centre is selling the country to Adanis and Ambanis," alleged Suman.

He urged the Union Minister to tell people of the State as to what he would do for Telangana. He questioned when the Union Minister would bring the ITIR project to Telangana and challenged him to bring a package of Rs 5,000 crore for Huzurabad.

The TRS leader also lashed out at Eatala Rajender alleging that the latter used his office in Secretariat for anti-party activities. He gave support to Kodandaram during the MLC elections. He has lost ground in Huzurabad, hence spending money, alleged Suman.