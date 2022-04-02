TRS defends skipping Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's programme

Hanumakonda: TRS leaders defended their absence at the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's programme during the recently held Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022 in Warangal.

Refuting the BJP leaders' criticism that the TRS people's representatives flouted the protocol during the Governor programme, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that the event appeared like a BJP programme although it was a cultural fest organised by the Central government.

"Though we have two ministers – Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod – from the erstwhile Warangal district, the organisers didn't put up their photos. The TRS leaders always respected women unlike the BJP leaders' accusation that we insulted the Governor," Vinay said. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy arrived in Warangal like a tourist, he added.

He said that the governance in the State is beyond politics under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao. The TRS government has been working for the welfare of the farmers. On the other hand, the BJP-led Central government is refusing to procure the paddy produced in Rabi, he said. The BJP government should come clean on railway coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu – all of them were assured under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, Vinay said.

" The TRS government is hell bent on fulfilling the aspirations of people - 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment), Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh said, referring to the recruitment of 90,000 odd jobs announced by the Chief Minister.

KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav, Farmers Debt Relief Commission Chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, Warangal Granthalaya Samstha chairman Azeez Khan and former SAAP director Rajanala Srihari were among others present. ,