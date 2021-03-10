TRS firms up poll plan to woo graduates

Hyderabad: TheTRS leaders are going with a plan for the Council elections and regularly seeking updates from in-charges, besides crosschecking with voters by calling them and seeking their vote.

The ruling party leadership had appointed an in-charge for every 50 graduate voters and the leaders are now crosschecking with them whether anyone party functionary had interacted with them in the last few days. According to party leaders, the in-charges would have to be in constant touch with the graduates and ensure they vote for TRS candidate in the election.

The leaders have categorised the voters as positive (with TRS), negative (not with TRS) and neutral voters. The party leaders believe that if they can increase the number of positive voters, the party would easily win the election.

A senior leader from the party said that in Ranga Reddy district, the party has identified over 90,000 voters as positive, close to 30,000 as negative and 22,000 as neutral. The leader said that more than 50,000 voters were not traceable in the district.

The leaders are also regularly interacting with in-charges and enquiring as to how many voters the in-charges reached out to on a particular day. If the in-charges say they reached 50 voters, they were asked to give names of at least 10 voters so that the leaders could make calls to them to know whether someone had come for seeking votes or not. The in-charges would be taken to task if they are not found visiting the voters, said the TRS leader.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is personally monitoring the Ranga Reddy district, is speaking to leaders and enquiring about voters. The Minister called a voter and asked whether someone had come to them. When the voter told that some TRS leaders had come, the Minister explained to him about the welfare and development activities of the government. He also raised the issue of fuel prices blaming the Centre for the price rise.