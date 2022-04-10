TRS fooling farmers of State, flays DK Aruna

Mahabubnagar: The BJP party members from Mahabubnagar demanded that the State government led by TRS party in Telangana to stop enacting drama blaming the Central government and immediately open up paddy procurement centres and help the farmers instead of levelling allegations against the BJP for its own faults to fool the farmers.

In a meeting orgnaised by BJP Kishan Morcha in Annapoorna Gardens on Saturday, the BJP National vice-president D K Aruna slammed the State government and its chief K Chandrashekar Rao for enacting the drama in the name of farmers agitation and termed the TRS party as Telagnana Rabandula Party (Telangana Vultures Party) and said that the Chief Minsiter of Telangana is acting like a novice about the problems of Telagnana farmers and has started to enact drama soon after he lost the Huzurabad elections to BJP party's Eatala Rajender.

"The TRS chief minister has totally lost his mental balance and has now started to enact a new drama to fool the farmers of Telagnana. KCR is unnecessarily blaming the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his own misdeeds and mistakes with regard to paddy procurement. Instead of buying paddy, the TRS party and its chief have been indulging in levelling allegations against the central government for their own failures and the people of Telagnana are clearly aware of this and very soon the people will teach a lesion to the TRS party for their high handedness against the plight of the farmers in the state, "said DK Aruna.

The BJP leader reminded that irrespective of the Central government's decision the CM KCR had promised to buy each and every grain produced in Telagnana. Instead of implementing his promise to the farmers, now the TRS party and its leaders are levelling allegations and trying to fool the people of Telagnana.

The BJP national president alleged that even though the TRS party had spent more than Rs. 6000 crores in Huzurabad, they could not win over Eatala Rajender and now the TRS party has been indulging in revenge taking tactics and trying to punish the people of Telangana for all the wrong doings of the TRS party.

The BJP leader also alleged that the TRS government had signed a MoU with the Centre that they would not give boiled rice and now they have got entangled in vicious circle as neither they can buy the paddy nor they can give boiled paddy to the Central government and they are in a fix and to cover their own mistakes are blaming the Central government and the BJP party and making the farmers scape goats, said the BJP leader.

D K Aruna demanded the government to shun doing paddy politics and immediately open up paddy procurement centres and rescue the poor farmers or else the BJP party will expose the TRS drama and will teach a befitting lesion in the coming elections.

BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, State Treasurer Bandari Shanthi Kumar, District President Veerabrahmachari, District in-charge Bharat Goud, Kisan Morcha National Member Papannagoud, State Working Committee members Padakula Balaraju, Eggani Narsimulu, former Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, District Vice President Srinivas Reddy and others were present at the programme.