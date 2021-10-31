TRS Government keen to resolve Podu issue: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: The TRS government is committed to resolving the long-pending issue of Podu lands in the State, informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. On Sunday, he attended a review meeting with all party leaders along with the revenue and forest officers led by the district Collector Anudeep in a meeting hall at Collectorate.

Addressing the officials, Minister Ajay stated that the government is taking steps towards the selection of genuine, eligible beneficiaries on this issue and added that the government is committed to solve the long pending issue once and for all. The reminded that the all the parties have used the issues in previous governments.

Now the TRS government under the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken steps to resolve the long pending land issues and also informed that cabinet sub-committee has also been formed to look into the issue. He added that the government is working towards finding a permanent solution to the Podu land issue. .

The cabinet sub-committee headed Minster for Tribal Satyavathi Rathode had submitted a report to the CM KCR. He said that the previous government had failed to solve the issues but used it for their political gains. He informed that Bhadradri district had 2.35 lakhs acres out of 8 acres of land in the State.

He directed the officers to visit and collect the details of those who are cultivating in Podu landsand added that the revenue and tribal welfare and forest department should work together to solve the issue at the earliest.

SP Sunil Dutt, ITDA Project Officer P Gowtham, Forest Conservator Raja Rao took part in the meeting. MP M Kavitha, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Rega Kantha Rao, Ramul Naik, M Nageswara Rao, Hari Priya, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, Kothagudem Municipal Chairperson K Seetha Maha Laxmi, CPI, CPM, TDP, BJP leaders also attended the meeting.