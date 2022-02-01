TRS govt failed to provide jobs: Galla Satyanarayana

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has utterly failed to provide jobs to the youth and the government has for long been refusing to issue job notifications, criticised BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana.

He was speaking at thelaunch of 'KotiSanthakalaSekarana" (One crore signature collection) campaign following a call from State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The programme was organised by BJP Yuva Morcha district wing in the town.

Galla expressed anger at the TRS government that though the youth played a crucial role and even sacrificed their lives in the statehood moment, the TRS government has left them in the lurch after coming to power. He expressed concern over the increasing agony of the unemployed youth who were resorting to the extreme act of suicide.

He slammed that only the KCR family got 'employment' and was enjoying power in the new State. The government did not take up any recruitment, be it for schools, colleges or varsities in last seven years under the regime of KCR, he said.

BJYM district president Ananth Upender Goud and others were present at the programme.