TRS grabs all 14 civic chief posts in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: After winning all the 14 municipalities, it became cakewalk for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to grab Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts in the united Karimnagar district.



The elections for Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts were held at about 12.30 pm in 14 municipalities present in the united Karimnagar district.

Karimnagar: In the four municipalities of Kothapalli, Choppadandi, Huzurabad and Jammikunta, the TRS candidates were elected for Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts.

By winning 11 out of the 12 wards Rudra Raju elected as Chairman and L Vijaya as the Vice-Chairperson for Kothapalli municipality.

By winning 9 out of the 14 wards, G Neeraja was elected as Chairperson and E Vijaya Lakshmi as Vice-Chairperson for Choppadandi municipality.

After winning 21 seats out of the 30 wards, G Radhika was elected as Chairperson and K Nirmala as Vice-Chairperson for Huzurabad municipality.

After winning 22 seats out 30 wards, T Rajeshwar Rao was elected as Chairman and K Deshini as Vice-Chairperson for Jammikunta municipality.

Peddapalli: The TRS won all three municipalities of Peddapalli, Manthani and Sultanabad in Peddapalli district and elected its candidates for the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts without any hurdles.

After winning 24 seats out 36 wards, Ch Mamatha was elected as Chairperson and Nazameen Sulthana as Vice-Chairperson for Peddapalli municipality.

After winning 11 seats out 13 wards, P Shailaja was elected as Chairperson and A Kumar as vice-chairperson for Manthani municipality.

After winning 9 seats out 15 wards, M Sunitha elected as chairperson and B Samatha as vice-chairperson for Sultanabad municipality.

Ramagundam: The ruling party did not get full majority in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. Out of the 50 divisions, the TRS won 18 seats but managed to win mayor and deputy mayor posts with the support of eight candidates of All India Forward Block and six independents, who won in the municipal elections making the total to 36 with three ex-officio members.

TRS candidates Bingi Anil Kumar elected as mayor and N Abhishek Rao elected as deputy mayor for Ramagundam Municipal Corporation.

Rajanna Sircilla: There are two municipalities in Rajanna Sircilla district - Sircilla and Vemulwada and the TRS won two municipalities and elected its candidates for chairperson and vice-chairperson posts.

After winning 22 seats out 39 wards, J Chandrakala elected as chairperson and M Srinivas as vice-chairperson for Sircilla municipality.

After winning 17 seats out 28 wards, R Madhavai elected as chairperson and M Rajendar Sharma as vice-chairman for Vemulwada municipality.

Jagtial: The TRS won all the five municipalities of Jagtial, Metpalli, Raikal, Dharmapuri and Korutla present in Jagitial district and elected its candidates for chairperson and vice-chairperson posts.

After winning 30 seats out 48 wards, B Shravani elected as chairperson and G Srinivas as a vice-chairman for Jagtial municipality.

After winning 17 seats out 26 wards, R Sujatha elected as chairperson and B Chandrashekar Rao as vice-chairman for Metapalli municipality.

By winning 21 seats out 33 wards, A Lavanay elected as chairperson and G Pavan as vice-chairman for Korutla municipality.

By winning 9 seats out 12 wards, M Hanumandlu elected as chairperson and G Ramadevi as vice-chairperson for Raikal municipality.

By winning 8 seats out 15 wards, S Sattemma elected as chairperson and E Ramanna as vice-chairman for Dharmapuri municipality.