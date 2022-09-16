TRS hails KCR's decision naming Secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: TRS leaders and dalit organisations on Thursday organised rallies to celebrate the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to name the new Secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar.

The dalit organisations thronged the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund to pay tributes and to thank the Chief Minister. The party leaders including Ministers, MLAs and others thanked the TRS president. Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that it was a historical decision to name the new Secretariat after Ambedkar.

"The Chief Minister, who has brought Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of dalits is known as pro dalit and by naming the Secretariat after Ambedkar has once again proved that he was pro-dalit. I welcome the decision of the Chief Minister who has given a rare respect to the father of the Constitution. I demand the Centre to name the new Parliament building on Ambedkar," said Eshwar.

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar said that Telangana has become inspiration for the country by naming the secretariat on a great leader who fought for the equality and upliftment of dalits and weaker sections.

Stating that it was a historical decision, R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy said that Chief Minister KCR took an inspiring decision, which is a proud moment for the people of Telangana and inspiration to many. He said that Telangana was possible because of Article 3 of the Constitution framed by Ambedkar. Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the chief minister has shown the respect he had towards Ambedkar who had shown the way to the country. Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that all the states in the country should emulate this. He said this would be in history for ages.

Taking to twitter, MLC K Kavitha said, "I extend my gratitude to CM KCR garu for naming Telangana Secretariat after Babasaheb BR Ambedkar ji, whose principles of inclusivity reflect in our beloved constitution. Hopefully, the PM will consider the CM's demand of naming the new Parliament after Ambedkar ji."

The leaders in the district led by the MLAs also took out rallies with bands and reached the Ambedkar statues in the villages and garlanded them.