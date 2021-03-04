'TRS has no moral right to seek lawyers' votes'

Nampally: AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday lambasted KT Rama Rao (KTR), Minister for Industries, IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, over his false sympathy showered on the advocate couple's murder. According to him, it was an absolute murder by the government which has filed a case in the Supreme court against the deceased lawyer Vamana Rao and got a set back on it.

"Neither KCR nor KTR visited or mourned the death of the Advocate couple – Vamana Rao and Nagamani. Even the Home Minister didn't visit the crime location. Police and the government have colluded in this entire saga. Moreover, the Government has filed a special leave petition against Vamana Rao in the Supreme Court in which it had faced a setback. In a matter of days, the lawyer couple murder took place, which amplifies the 'Modus Operandi' of the government system. By resorting to such heinous activities, you are making Telangana like UP and Bihar in violence," Dr Sravan alleged.

The senior Congress Party leader further criticised CM KCR and Minister KTR for shamelessly meeting advocates at Telangana Bhavan to seek their votes for MLC elections.

All promises such as allocation of house sites remained broken. The government gave 53,000 non-functioning health insurance cards, through a namesake trust with meagre amount of Rs 100 crore corpus. It is not giving Rs 1-2 crore mandatory funds to Bar Council every year. Nor there is monthly stipend to junior lawyers for sustenance.

He said that the TRs government is not giving matching grant of Rs 4 lakh towards ex-gratia in addition to what is being paid by the Bar Council of Telangana to the deceased advocates, which is practiced in Andhra Pradesh. Almost 56 families of deceased advocates were deprived of support from Govt of Telangana.

Dr Sravan lamented that the government has not recognised the original Telangana agitators and advocates. But, the attackers and anti-Telangana leaders are being given top positions in the TRS party and also in the government.

"Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Teegala Krishna Reddy, are now frontline leaders in the TRS party. They have attacked the sincere Telangana advocates. So, you have no moral right to seek votes from Advocates and Graduates in election," Dr Sravan added.