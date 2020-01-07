TRS has no right to seek votes: MP Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the TRS leaders do not have any right to ask votes as they did not fulfil the promises made to city people.

Congress leaders staged a dharna in front of the Municipal water tank at market road here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar reminded that few years ago TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with the present BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and former mayor Ravinder Singh promised the city people that the TRS government will supply pure drinking water to every household for 24 hours by 2018.

"Now it is 2020, but the people living under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation are still suffering with inadequate supply of drinking water, that too twice or a thrice in a week and in some areas in alternate days. Without fulfilling their promise, how they can face the public and ask for votes," he questioned.

On number of occasions, the TRS leaders stated that they have invested crores of rupees on Mission Bhagiratha and Amruth Projects. But till date they did not supply at least one ml of water excess compared to previous years. All the water plants, which are present at present are constructed during the reign of Congress government. They did not give at least 100 extra tap connections, he pointed out.

The TPCC working president criticised that the TRS government is deceiving the people with false promises. It didn't implemented distribution of double bedroom houses, sanctioning of pensions to people, who crossed 57 years and unemployment dole to youth. The TRS must apologise to the people and must withdraw from elections without contesting until they fulfil their promises, he demanded.

Congress leaders K Narendar Reddy, D Bhumaiah, Dr Anjan Kumar, Rehmath Hussain, Ratnakar, Padma, Ravi, Taaz, Shekar, Khamruddin, Krishna Reddy, Narsaiah, Adbul Rehman, Prasad, Vilas Reddy, Nihal, Mohan, Srinivas, Ahmed, Anjaneyulu, Ramesh, Ramu, Victor, Ram Reddy, Sandeep, Babu, Satish, Bala Raju, Subhash, Manjula and Kiran were present along with others.