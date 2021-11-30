TRS leader dies after being mowed down by train in Khammam

A TRS leader died after being mowed down by a moving train near Chintakani railway station in Khammam district. He was identified as Shaik Ramzan (40).



Shaik Ramzan was co-opition member of Chintakani mandal praja parishad.

According to the sources, Shaik Ramzan went to relieve himself near the railway tracks late on Monday night when a speeding train rammed into him.

On learning the news, TRS leaders reached the spot and consoled the family members of deceased. The police booked a case and took up an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.

Shaik Ramzan's death came as a shocker in the mandal political circles.