TRS leader dies after being mowed down by train in Khammam

TRS leader dies after being mowed down by train in Khammam
(Representational Image)

A TRS leader died after being mowed down by a moving train near Chintakani railway station in Khammam district.

A TRS leader died after being mowed down by a moving train near Chintakani railway station in Khammam district. He was identified as Shaik Ramzan (40).

Shaik Ramzan was co-opition member of Chintakani mandal praja parishad.

According to the sources, Shaik Ramzan went to relieve himself near the railway tracks late on Monday night when a speeding train rammed into him.

On learning the news, TRS leaders reached the spot and consoled the family members of deceased. The police booked a case and took up an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.

Shaik Ramzan's death came as a shocker in the mandal political circles.

