Tirupati – Shirdi weekly express flagged off linking major pilgrim routes

Tirupati: A new weekly train service connecting two major pilgrim centres — Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra — was inaugurated on Tuesday. The train will run through Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, halting at 31 important stations along the route.

The service was flagged off through video conferencing by Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna, while AP Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy attended the programme from Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, Somanna said the new Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express marks an important day for devotees across the three States. He said the train will now directly link major stations such as Nellore, Guntur, Secunderabad, Bidar and Manmad, improving travel convenience for pilgrims.

According to him, the service is expected to support temple tourism, strengthen regional connectivity and encourage economic activity along the route.

He also noted that the train provides direct access for passengers from Maharashtra, North Karnataka and Secunderabad, and connects Parli Vaijnath, a well-known Shiva temple.

Somanna highlighted the progress in AP’s railway infrastructure since 2014, including 1,580 km of new track with complete electrification. He mentioned the development of 73 Amrit Stations, construction of over 800 flyovers and bridges, installation of 110 lifts and 40 escalators, and the introduction of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat train services.

He also reviewed ongoing railway works in Tirupati, such as the Rs 312 crore Tirupati Amrit Station project, doubling of Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi line, Gudur–Renigunta third line, Nadikudi–Srikalahasti new line, Vijayawada–Gudur third line and Yerpedu–Pudi bypass line.

Minister Janardhan Reddy said the new express train will help improve temple tourism in the region and benefit pilgrims traveling between the two major spiritual destinations.

He also pointed to various railway development works underway in the State, including new lines, doubling projects, bypass lines and road-over-bridges.

Rajya Sabha MP M Raghunath Reddy and Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy also participated in the launch from New Delhi whereas public representatives, including MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy and MLA Arani Sreenivasulu. Collector Dr S Venkateswar, senior railway officials, including SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, were present from Tirupati.