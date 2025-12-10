Affordable houses between ORR and RRR soon: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has stated that the state government has resolved to provide every family in the state with a suitable home of high standards to live comfortably.

The Minister said that affordable housing units will be constructed between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) towards this end. Srinivas Reddy delivered the keynote address at a conference on ‘Affordable Housing Policy for Urban Future – Telangana Model 2047’ held as part of the Global Summit, which concluded at the Bharat Future City on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the Telangana Rising Global Summit was a good platform for formulating a comprehensive policy to provide affordable housing units for all sections of people. The Minister explained that, in line with the increasing urbanisation and expanding housing needs, a comprehensive policy was being formulated. The policy would be economically feasible, environment-friendly, and technologically sound, making it ideal also for the country.

Ponguleti expressed his confidence that the policies to be followed by the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the comprehensive development of Telangana will stand as role models at the national and international levels.

Outlining the progress achieved through the housing programs implemented in the state so far, the Minister said that about 42 lakh houses were built under the Indiramma Housing scheme in the past. About 3.5 lakh houses were under various stages of construction under the ongoing Indiramma Indla program.

Srinivas Reddy mentioned that about one lakh houses had been built for middle class families through the Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation, and other organizations.

However, there was a huge gap between the demand and supply of houses in the state. To bridge this gap, the policies under the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which is the cornerstone of the government’s goal, would not be limited to individual schemes, but encompass a comprehensive housing construction policy regardless of income.