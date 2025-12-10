Telangana SSC 2026 exams from March 14; timetable released

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has released the official timetable for the SSC, OSSC, and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled to be held in March and April 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, the TG BSE said the examinations will begin on Saturday, March 14, 2026, with First Language papers and conclude on Thursday, April 16, 2026, with OSSC Main Language Paper-II. All examinations will be conducted in the morning session, starting at 9:30 AM. The duration of each paper varies depending on the subject, with Science papers scheduled for 90 minutes and others extending up to three hours.

The subjects covered include First Language (Group-A and Composite Courses), Second Language, Third Language (English), Mathematics, Science Part-I (Physical Science), Science Part-II (Biological Science), Social Studies, OSSC Main Language Papers (Sanskrit and Arabic), and SSC Vocational Course Theory papers. The Board has clarified that all academic course subjects and papers will be common to both SSC Academic and OSSC candidates.

As to the scheme of examination is concerned, Part-B (Objective Paper) must be answered only within the permitted time: the last 30 minutes for most subjects, the last 15 minutes for Physical and Biological Sciences, and alongside Part-A for English. The Board emphasized that the examinations will be held strictly as per the announced schedule, even if any of the dates coincide with public or general holidays declared by the government.

Students are cautioned to ensure they receive and answer only the correct and authorized question paper corresponding to the examination fee paid and printed on their hall ticket.

Any deviation, such as answering a wrong paper or appearing at an unauthorized examination center, will result in cancellation of performance. The Board reiterated that candidates must appear only at the centers allotted by the office to avoid disqualification.