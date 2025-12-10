CM Revanth to visit OU to fulfill Rs 1,000 cr promise

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) is preparing for a landmark moment as the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, is set to visit the campus on Wednesday, to fulfil a promise he made earlier this year. The visit has generated excitement among students, faculty, alumni, and staff, with the programme titled “Saarvam Siddham” (All is Ready) scheduled to begin at the iconic Arts College Building.

The Chief Minister’s return marks the realisation of a powerful promise announced during his address at the Tagore Auditorium on 25 August 2025. On that occasion, he committed Rs 1,000 Crore for the comprehensive development of Osmania University. The funding is aimed at upgrading infrastructure, modernising facilities, and elevating the institution to global standards, ensuring OU continues to stand as a premier centre of excellence in higher education.

The event is seen as a strong statement of the State Government’s commitment to strengthening higher education and empowering future generations. OU is expected to benefit immensely from this unprecedented investment, which will enhance both teaching and research facilities.

Security arrangements have been tightened for the programme. All dignitaries, faculty members, administrators, alumni, students, research scholars, and media representatives attending the event were instructed to carry valid identity proof for verification. Authorities have requested full cooperation to ensure smooth proceedings.