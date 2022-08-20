TRS leader T Krishnaiah's murder accused produced before court

Khammam: TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah's murder case intensifies. Police have produced eight persons accused in the murder of a TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah, who was killed on Aug 15 at near Teldarupalli village in the district, before the district court during night hours on Friday amid heavy police deployment at the court premises.

The accused identified as Bodapatla Srinivas Rao, Gajji Krishna, Nukala Lingaiah, Bandari Nageswara Rao, Kannekanti Naveen, a Nava Telangana newspaper reporter Jakkampudi Krishnaiah, Mallarapu Laxmaiah and CPM party Teldarupalli village secretary Shaik Ramjan Pasha were remanded to judicial custody by the court.

Based on their confession police seized five deadly weapons, three bikes, one auto rickshaw, nine cell phones and Rs 2,000 from them. Apart from the above persons the role and the part of others was also being investigated and would take appropriate legal action against the accused, said police in a statement minutes after the accused were shifted to jail.

The police statement further stated that based on credible information 10 police personnel formed into two teams tactfully apprehended the accused on Wednesday evening while they were trying to escape. The accused were thoroughly interrogated and they voluntarily confessed to have committed the offence.

Fearing arrest they got divided into groups and kept on travelling to places like Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam. Finally they had gathered on Friday to decide further course of action and meanwhile they were apprehended, the statement added without specifying the place where they gathered and where they were apprehended.