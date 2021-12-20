TRS leaders, activists join BJP

Serilingampalli: TRS leaders and activists of Madhapur have joined BJP in the presence of Dubbaka MLA Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, former legislator Bikshapati Yadav and State BJP leader Ravi Kumar Yadav in Gopanpalli under Gachibowli division of Serilingampally constituency on Sunday.



On the occasion, Raghunandhan Rao said that Huzurabad election was a testament to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's arrogance. Stating that commitment and morals in politics are important, he said that they will fight against KCR's dictatorial regime. He assured that they would never forget the sacrifices of BJP workers.

Gachibowli division corporator V Gangadhar Reddy, constituency leaders, division leaders and activists were present on the occasion.